Janelle Monáe and Mariah Carey pay tribute to Tina Turner

Janelle Monáe and Mariah Carey have paid their respects to the late Tina Turner.

Following the announcement on Wednesday that Tina had died aged 83, both singers delivered messages for the late pop icon via Twitter. Janelle and Mariah gave the What's Love Got To Do With It star props for her enduring inspiration.

"Tina. I owe you so much. You are the true epitome of a rockstar that gave your all this lifetime. You inspire me to give mine," Janelle posted. "You taught us lessons and what true transformative power through honesty and vulnerability look like."

Mariah Carey also paid tribute to the "incredible performer, musician and trailblazer", tweeting that the "words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more".

She added, "To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere."

Further tributes for the Nutbush City Limits singer continued to pour in from stars across the music world, including from Blondie's Debbie Harry and Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea.

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top," Debbie shared via Blondie's official social accounts. "Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP."

"Truest rocker. Greatest performer. Most profoundly sexy woman. What a dynamo, what a story, what a heroine," Flea said on Instagram. "Always an energy inspiration for me, always tapping the source. Tina forever. Man. Always been in awe of her and the infinite power."

Former drummer and joint frontman of The Roots, Questlove, also paid his respects.

"Survivor. The King & Queen. She was everything. Man.... This is one of the figures I just knew would live in her 3 digits," he wrote on Instagram. "I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But it's 2023......and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest In Melody."

According to a statement from her publicist, Tina passed away at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, following a "long illness".