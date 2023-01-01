Offset credits family with inspiring him to quit Lean habit

Offset has opened up about kicking his addiction to Lean.

During an interview with Variety to promote his upcoming album, the rapper credited his family with inspiring him to quit drinking the recreational drug, which is made of cold medicine containing codeine and promethazine mixed with soft drink.

“I put down lean. I was drinking my whole career. It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create,” he shared. “I feel like getting past that, cleaning up, and putting that message out.”

In addition, Offset – real name Kiari Cephus – praised his wife Cardi B for her ongoing support.

“She always got my back, right or wrong,” the former Migos artist gushed. “We both on the same mission to make each other better.”

He added, “We are a great team. We’re a powerhouse at this point – icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re going to keep winning.”

Offset and Cardi B, who married in 2017, share two children. The hip-hop star also has three other children from previous relationships.