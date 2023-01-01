Miley Cyrus clarifies comments about giving up touring

Miley Cyrus has confirmed she is not planning a tour for her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation.

As part of an interview for British Vogue published last week, the Flowers singer indicated that she wasn’t considering taking up a major trek in support of her eighth studio album.

“Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing I love. There’s no connection,” she said, adding that she finds touring “isolating”.

But after backlash from her dedicated fans, Miley took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a statement in which she fully explained her comments.

“For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win,” the star wrote. “Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”

The Plastic Hearts singer added, “Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades.”

Miley also insisted that her decision has “nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans”.

“These looks I’ve been turnin don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation,” the 30-year-old concluded.

Miley’s last global tour was the Bangerz Tour, which included over 70 shows across North America, Latin America, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.