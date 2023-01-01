Offset finds it too painful to talk about late Takeoff: ‘It feels fake’

Offset still finds it too painful to talk about his late Migos bandmate Takeoff.

During an interview for Variety published on Wednesday, the rapper hinted his upcoming second solo record may include the last song he recorded with his longtime friend, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, last November.

But while Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, is excited to be focusing on his music, he admitted that he is grieving Takeoff’s sudden passing.

“It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man,” he confessed. “Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s**t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s**t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Offset revealed that his upcoming album will feature Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto, as well as his wife, Cardi B.

Though details are still being finalised, the album is set for release via Universal’s Capitol Music Group this later this year and will be followed by a tour.

“I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn’t time. I had to master who I was, and I got it now,” the 31-year-old added.