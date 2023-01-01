Mick Jagger and Naomi Campbell lead tributes to Tina Turner

Mick Jagger and Naomi Campbell have led tributes to music icon Tina Turner.

On Wednesday, a publicist announced that the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll had passed away at her home in Zurich, Switzerland following a long illness. She was 83.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," they posted alongside a portrait of Tina on Instagram. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Tributes soon began to flow, with Rolling Stones icon Mick honouring his "wonderful" friend in an emotional message.

"I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her," he commented.

In a heartfelt post, Bryan Adams also offered condolences to Tina's family and friends.

"I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends," the Canadian star wrote. "Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It's Only Love and that's all."

In addition, Naomi remembered Tina as "THE QUEEN, LEGEND, ICON," while Bette Midler described the Proud Mary hitmaker as "an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all".

"May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead," she continued.

Elsewhere, Ciara tweeted, "Heaven has gained an angel," while Rosario Dawson posted, "Rejoice In Paradise Queen. Legends Never Die. Rest In Power."

Tina, who suffered from several medical conditions in recent years, moved from the U.S. to Switzerland in 1994. She lived in Küsnacht near Zurich with her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bach.