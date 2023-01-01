Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison

Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in prison in relation to drugs charges.

The Trap Queen rapper, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in October 2021 after being charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Fetty Wap later pleaded guilty to the charges, and during an appearance in a New York court on Wednesday, was sentenced to six years in federal jail.

In a statement, the hip-hop star apologised for his part in the scheme, which involved trafficking heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the city.

"Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today," the 31-year-old told Judge Joanna Seybert, according to The Associated Press.

In response, the judge advised Fetty Wap to reassess his life choices while behind bars.

"You've got a lot going for you. See if you can put it together," she stated.

Fetty Wap first rose to prominence in 2015.