Paramore kicks off long awaited North America Arena tour

Last night, Paramore kicked off their North America arena tour with a two hour knockout performance at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center with support from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. The band delivered their signature electrifying stage presence performing songs off their sixth studio album This Is Why including “Running Out Of Time”, the live debuts of “Figure 8” and “Big Man, Little Dignity”, and the title track “This is Why”.



Paramore's setlist also featured an array of their most beloved hits, including the captivating melodies of "Decode," the heartfelt balladry of "The Only Exception," the infectious energy of "Ain't it Fun," and the anthemic power of "Misery Business" complete with a on stage fan singalong during the bridge to last chorus. Complementing these cherished favorites, the band skillfully curated a diverse array of songs from their extensive catalog into the night, ensuring an unforgettable performance for fans.



A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.



Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org.



Paramore is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet. In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more.



Up next, the tour makes stops at some of North America’s most iconic venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, each with two back to back sold out performances, along with sold out shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd. For more information on the tour and to secure your tickets, see below.



PARAMORE IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sat Jul 15 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena+

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Thu Jul 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Tue Aug 01 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°



*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance



