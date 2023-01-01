Joe Jonas 'cried his eyes out' after Nick Jonas was hired as judge on The Voice

Joe Jonas was "so jealous" when his younger brother Nick Jonas booked the job he wanted on The Voice that he "cried his eyes out".

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast with his brothers Nick and Kevin, the singer revealed that he cried over Nick's professional news while watching Fleetwood Mac play Landslide at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2019.

"It was at the most picturesque setting," the 33-year-old recalled. "As they were playing Landslide, I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice and I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to Landslide.

"It was bittersweet, of course, 'cause I'm super happy for him, but I'm also bummed 'cause I want that f**king gig!"

Joe had been a coach on the Australian version of the singing competition in 2018 and he had hoped to use that experience on the U.S. version. However, he has no hard feelings against Nick for booking the job because he "crushed it".

"I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, 'What the f**k?'" Joe exclaimed. "But (Nick) crushed it and, you know, it was great."

Nick, 30, served as a judge on seasons 18 and 20 of the singing competition series in 2020 and 2021 before being replaced by Ariana Grande.