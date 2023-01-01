NEWS Anitta to play the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final with Burna Boy Newsdesk Share with :





Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta, will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show on 10 June at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.



Following a record-breaking year that included the release of her fifth studio album ‘Versions Of Me’ and earning a GRAMMY nomination for “Best New Artist”, the award-winning singer will bring her renowned high-energy pop production to millions of fans just moments before the world’s biggest annual sporting event kicks off.



Speaking about the opportunity, Anitta said: “I’m so excited that the news is finally out! I’m delighted to be performing at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi and I can’t wait to co-headline alongside Burna Boy. We’re going to bring an unmissable show to fans in the stadium and around the world, so make sure to tune in on June 10th - you won’t want to miss this!”



Now in its seventh year, the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show - formerly known as the UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony - unites music, sport and culture through a show-stopping performance.



“This season's spectacle promises to be unforgettable, with an exciting line-up of artists set to take the stage ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul. We're proud of our longstanding partnership with Pepsi, which enables us to bring even more excitement to fans and we are looking forward to sharing this season's UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show by Pepsi with everyone,” said UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.