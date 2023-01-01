Bastille's Dan Smith songs rejected for Barbie film

Bastille's Dan Smith had songs rejected for the live-action 'Barbie' film soundtrack.



The hotly-anticipated movie - which boasts a star-studded cast led by Ryan Gosling (Ken) and Margot Robbie (Barbie) - will feature the song 'Dance The Night' by pop star Dua Lipa, who is also playing a mermaid in the flick, and Dan has revealed he penned "a couple" of tunes but they didn't end up using them.



A fan tweeted him: “Oh also whilst you’re here and talking about films. Any plans to see Barbie or Oppenheimer?”



To which, he replied: “Very excited for both of those. In fact, I wrote a couple of songs for the Barbie film (that they didn’t use), but it looks incredible so does Oppenheimer."



Last year, Dan revealed he had been working on projects in the "film and TV world".



The 36-year-old singer found the time to work on his passion projects when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he couldn't tour.



After co-directing the band's 'The Matrix' and 'Ex Machina'-inspired 'No Bad Days' promo, the 'Pompeii' hitmaker took on a number of roles in film and television.



He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “There’s a bunch of stuff I’m working on at the moment which use music but very much step into the film and TV world.



"It’s what I grew up obsessed with.



“I was such a little film geek growing up and it’s a medium I love, so getting to direct a video was really amazing.



“I always wanted to do it but we’ve always been trying to juggle everything.



“It took me having a little more time and space because of there being no touring, for me to be like, ‘I’ve got to do this now. I want to do it now.'



"It was really eye-opening.”



Dan said he hopes more opportunities will arise in the future.



He added: “I would love to work more in that world and I think we live in a time when people are less boxed in.”