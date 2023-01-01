Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for writing song that helped her grieve Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks has thanked Taylor Swift for writing a song that helped her grieve her late friend and bandmate Christine McVie.

While performing in Atlanta on Monday night, the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman opened up about the death of her pal in November and revealed that listening to Taylor's song You're on Your Own, Kid, taken from the 2022 album Midnights, helped her mourn after Christine died.

"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favour for me, and that is writing a song called You're on Your Own, Kid," the singer said. "That is the sadness of how I feel."

Reflecting on her friendship with Christine, Stevie recalled, "Even on the other side of the world, we didn't have to talk on the phone. Then we'd go back to Fleetwood Mac and we'd walk in and just be like, 'Little sister, how are you?' It was like never a minute had passed. Never an argument in our entire 47 years."

Linking their friendship to the song, Stevie continued, "The two of us were on our own, kids, we always were, and now, I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. You helped me to do that. Thank you."

The keyboardist passed away aged 79 after suffering a stroke while battling cancer. At the time, the members of Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement in tribute to their late bandmate.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the statement read. "The best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."