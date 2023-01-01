Lana Del Rey's father is 'happy to be the first nepo daddy'

Lana Del Rey's father is "happy" with being labelled as a "nepo daddy".



The pop star's 69-year-old father, Rob Grant, is gearing up to release his debut album Lost at Sea, which sees him collaborating on songs with his famous daughter, on 9 June.



In an interview with GQ, Rob said that he has no problem with potentially being the first "nepo daddy" in a showbiz industry littered with "nepo babies", or children of celebrities.



"The nepo daddy thing I love," he admitted, noting that he first saw the phrase in an Instagram comment. "I thought, 'My God, this would make really cool merch. I'm happy to be the first nepo daddy."



Rob also described working with his daughter on the forthcoming album as "cool" because they are "very simpatico".



"She'll start singing and the songs will come together magically, but in a very beautiful, organic, intuitive way," he shared. "There's no planning."



The Summertime Sadness star, real name Elizabeth Grant, dropped her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, back in March and it shot to No.3 on America's Billboard 200, marking her ninth appearance in the top 10.