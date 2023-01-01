Rosalía calls out musician for posting fake nude photos of her

Rosalía has slammed a Spanish musician for posting fake nude photos of her on social media.

The Saoko singer took to Twitter on Tuesday after Photoshopped nude photos of her appeared on Spanish musician JC Reyes's Instagram Story.

"Ir a buscar clout faltando el respeto y sexualizando a alguien es un tipo d violencia y da asco pero hacerlo por 4 plays de + lo q da es pena," Rosalía tweeted in Spanish, which translates to: "Going to look for clout by disrespecting and sexualizing someone is a type of violence and it's disgusting, but doing it for four more plays is embarrassing."

According to Rolling Stone, Reyes posted two photos of the Spanish singer which had been altered to make her appear naked. The edited photos have since been removed from Reyes's account.

In a subsequent livestream, Reyes seemingly claimed that Rosalía sent the provocative snaps to him.

"I can't be posting photos of a woman who sends that to me. That would be shameless," Reyes said. "I was just thinking about how bad she felt. It wasn't for her to get so upset about it."

Rosalía is currently engaged to fellow Latin star Rauw Alejandro.