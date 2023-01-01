Liam Gallagher hits back at Noel Gallagher for calling him a 'coward'

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his arch-nemesis brother Noel Gallagher for having the "audacity" to call him a "coward".

This week, Noel suggested that he's open to reforming their former band Oasis - but the 55-year-old guitarist believes his younger brother is too much of a "coward" to pick up the phone and talk to him and called the 50-year-old singer out for being "a little bit disingenuous" to their fans.

Noel told talkSPORT: "I put [a reunion] out there ... I mean, he should call me.

"He's forever going on about it, you'd have thought by now he'd have some kind of plan. And if he's got a plan he should he should speak to me. He won't speak to me because he's a coward.

"But he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, 'Look, this is what we're thinking' and then we'll have a conversation about it. Until then, he's a little bit disingenuous."

Liam also once again brought up Noel's former feud with Britpop rivals Damon Albarn and Alex James and how he would never "wish AIDS on people" as he did to the Blur bandmembers.

And he also slammed his sibling for not taking part in the One Love Manchester benefit concert in 2017 for the victims and families of those who lost their lives and were injured in the Manchester Arena bombing at Ariana Grande's concert.

Reacting on Twitter, Liam fumed: "I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you (bell emoji) end. (sic)"

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker previously took to Twitter to brand Noel a "moron" for wishing that the pair would "catch AIDS and die" at the height of Oasis' 90s chart battle with Blur.

The rock 'n' roll star posted: "Moron = The person who wishes aids on other people Moron = The person who says Scotland is a 3rd world country Moron = The little 1 in Oasis with the big head and naff dress sense as you were LG x (sic)"

Noel insists he is willing to discuss a potential reunion with his brother. But he also argued that unless Liam is serious about getting the band back together, he simply should stop discussing the idea.

He continued: "I'm open to a phone call. Other than that, stop playing with the kids, it's not fair on the fans."

Oasis split in 2009 and the Gallagher brothers have subsequently traded insults in public.