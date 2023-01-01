Kanye West sued by Gap for $2 million over failed collaboration

Kanye West has been sued by Gap over their failed clothing collaboration.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Post and TMZ, Gap executives have filed a lawsuit against the Yeezy designer in Los Angeles.

They claimed West made unapproved changes to one of their rental properties in LA. The alterations included erecting an exterior ramp in the parking lot; installing a tunnel in the lot; removing ceiling lights; building a wall; and getting rid of three bathrooms.

The suit read, "By making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the premises that (West) made without Gap's participation or approval, (West) breached the strategic agreement and directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises."

Bosses at the clothing company rented the property from Art City Center and were sued last year over the damage to the space.

In their lawsuit against the Stronger rapper, Gap officials asked for West to cover the cost of restoring the property, as well as $2 million (£1.6 million) in compensatory damages.

The musician announced his Yeezy Gap collaboration in 2020, and he terminated the partnership in September 2022 following a public feud.

West's deals with Adidas and Balenciaga were subsequently axed after he made a series of antisemitic remarks late last year.