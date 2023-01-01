Paul Simon suffering from hearing loss in left ear

Paul Simon has lost "most" of the hearing in his left ear.

In a recent interview for The Times, the legendary singer-songwriter revealed that he has been suffering from sudden hearing loss.

"Quite suddenly, I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So, everything became more difficult," he shared.

While Simon expected the ear would eventually "repair itself", the condition hasn't improved.

Accordingly, he has doubts he will perform live again - also due to the fact that he is tired of singing some of his older tracks.

"The songs of mine that I don't want to sing live, I don't sing them," the 81-year-old continued. "Sometimes there are songs that I like and then at a certain point in a tour, I'll say, 'What the f**k are you doing, Paul?' Quite often that would come during (1986 song) You Can Call Me Al. I'd think, 'What are you doing? You're like a Paul Simon cover band. You should get off the road, go home.'"

Simon released Seven Psalms, his fifteenth solo studio album, earlier this month.