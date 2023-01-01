Nelly Furtado teases new music

Nelly Furtado has confirmed she is working on new music.

During an interview for Fault magazine published on Monday, the I'm Like a Bird singer revealed that she has been back in the recording studio over the past year.

"I have so much music. I've recorded a hundred songs in the last 18 months, and I'm so excited to bring people new music," she smiled.

Nelly didn't divulge when she plans to release her latest tracks, though she indicated she has tapped DJ Dom Dolla and Colombian band Bomba Estéreo for collaborations.

"I've surrounded myself with so many creative people in the studio over the last year. I've taken a 'the more, the merrier' approach and understood that you have to be open to staying exciting and fresh," the Canadian singer-songwriter continued. "It's all about staying creative, being out there, listening to music, and being in the mix. You can't expect to just rest on your laurels and then one day saunter into the studio and make good music."

Nelly dropped her sixth studio album, The Ride, back in March 2017.