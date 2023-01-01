Noel Gallagher wants Liam to call him about an Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher has encouraged Liam Gallagher to give him a call about an Oasis reunion.

The 55-year-old star has suggested that he's open to reuniting the band - but Noel believes his younger brother is too much of a "coward" to pick up the phone and talk to him.

Noel told talkSPORT: "I put [a reunion] out there ... I mean, he should call me.

"He's forever going on about it, you'd have thought by now he'd have some kind of plan. And if he's got a plan he should he should speak to me. He won't speak to me because he's a coward.

"But he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, 'look, this is what we're thinking' and then we'll have a conversation about it. Until then, he's a little bit disingenuous."

Noel is willing to discuss a potential reunion with his brother. But he also claimed that unless Liam is serious about getting the band back together, he simply should stop discussing the idea.

Noel said: "I'm open to a phone call. Other than that, stop playing with the kids, it's not fair on the fans."

Oasis split in 2009 and the Gallagher brothers have subsequently traded insults in public.

Liam, 50, previously took to Twitter to discuss the possibility of an Oasis reunion.

The chart-topping star - who has also enjoyed success as a solo artist - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x (sic)"