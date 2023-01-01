LL Cool J joining NCIS: Hawai'i

LL Cool J is joining the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i.

On Monday, producers confirmed the hip-hop legend, real name James Smith, will serve as a recurring guest star on the third season of the crime drama TV series.

"All of us at NCIS: Hawai'i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honoured to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana (family) for season three," they commented.

The news comes after the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles, in which LL Cool J played special agent Sam Hanna, aired earlier this week.

And Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, couldn't be more thrilled to welcome the rapper into the fold.

"We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai'i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It's going to be a fun ride!" she exclaimed.

LL Cool J joined the NCIS franchise back in 2009.