NEWS Lewis Capaldi announces intimate Reading & Leeds warm-up show in Leeds Newsdesk Share with :





Reading and Leeds Festivals today announces an exclusive show featuring Scotland’s very best, Lewis Capaldi.



At what will be his most intimate gig for years, the show will see support from James Marriott and will take place in The Wardrobe, Leeds on 6th June. Tickets will be available via ballot to those who have already purchased a Reading and Leeds festival ticket (day or weekend), with all profits from ticket sales going to charity.



With Lewis Capaldi set to headline the 2023 editions of the festival, this show will prove Capaldi's presence is commanding to audiences both global and intimate. The show follows the recent release of his album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, with fans assured to get an insightful live glimpse into the latest tracks on the night.



Fresh from his own headlining tour (including a BBC Introducing show in London), support comes from Brighton-based sensation and alternative musician James Marriott. The multi-disciplinary creative only launched his independent music career in 2020 but has created a significant fanbase ever since through his music inspired by The Strokes, Sam Fender and Two Door Cinema Club amongst others.



For those who don't get chance to catch Lewis Capaldi at this phenomenal show, then later this year, he will be joined by a brilliant line-up of headliners at Reading and Leeds Festivals including Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons spanning across the 3-day extravaganza. The festivals run from 25-27 August 2023, with tickets on sale now below.

