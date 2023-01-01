Barbara Dickson announces farewell tour in 2024

Barbara Dickson will embark on her farewell tour next year.

The veteran Scottish singer/songwriter - whose career has spanned five decades - has announced plans for a string of final shows for February 2024 as she looks to say goodbye to her loyal fans.

In a statement accompanied by an image shot by Brian Aris, Dickson said: "I played my first headline tour with full band in 1977. Now, for 2024, I’ve decided to make this one my last.

"A memorable occasion and a suitable celebration is required. Come and help us make this tour the most special of all."

The farewell tour will kick off on February 11 with shows at Edinburgh's Festival Theatre, the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and Eden Court in Inverness before moving south of the border.

On February 24, she will play her final show at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

Barbara's solo career saw her make waves across the 1970s and 1980s with hits like 'Another Suitcase in Another Hall', 'Answer Me' and 'The Caravan Song'.

She would go onto become the biggest selling Scottish female album artist of all time, with over 15 million records sold.

Her stage roles in 'Blood Brothers' and 'Spend Spend Spend' both earned her Olivier Awards, while in 2002 she received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth for services to music and drama.

As well as her award-winning theatre roles, Barbara also appeared in 'John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert', and she appeared on the small screen as Anita Braithwaite in 'Band of Gold'.

In March and April last year, the influential 75-year-old singer and her band toured across the UK in support of her album 'Time Is Going Faster', while she also starred in BBC Radio 4's 'The Road and the Miles to Dundee'.

Barbara Dickson farewell tour dates:

11 February - Edinburgh Festival Theatre

12 February - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

13 February - Inverness Eden Court

16 February - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

17 February - Gateshead Sage

18 February - Halifax Victoria Theatre

20 February - Birmingham Town Hall

21 February - Milton Keynes The Stables

22 February - London Cadogan Hall

24 February - Manchester Bridgewater Hall