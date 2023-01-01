Jake Shears would love Scissor Sisters reunion gig

Jake Shears would "love" Scissor Sisters to get back together again one day.

The 44-year-old singer - who fronted the 'Take Your Mama' group from 2001 until 2012 - hopes they will reunite on stage in the future, with their most recent release being 'Swerlk' on a charity record with MNDR in 2017.

Asked about the idea of a reunion, he told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "Oh God, I hope so.

"It would be a blast. Scissors is something so important to me. I think it would be really special, and I would love to."

Now focusing on his own solo career with new album 'Last Man Dancing' set to be released on June 2, Jake - whose upcoming UK tour runs from May 30 to June 23 - admitted things are "lonelier" without the band around him.

He added: "I miss the group camaraderie. It's harder to carry a show on my own.

"I get the last word on stuff now, and I like that. But it's also a little lonelier when you're not in a group."

The 'I Don't Feel Like Dancin' singer is excited for the release of the follow-up to his 2018 self titled solo debut, and he revealed the new album is "more fizzy and a lot of fun".

He explained: "I look back at the first solo record and it was the most personal thing I ever made, writing myself out of whatever funk I was in.

"This record is definitely more frothy, more fizzy and a lot of fun. It definitely made me happy writing these songs and gave me a kick when I needed it."

That upbeat nature came from a period as he pushed on into a more positive mindset.

He said: "The song 'I Used To Be In Love' came to me in the produce aisle, when I was shopping for avocados.

"I was in a relationship that was probably toward the tail end of it, and that lyric came into my head. 'Last Man Dancing' has a story going back to me loving the post-parties, loving to be there until the end."