Niall Horan to embark on world tour in 2024

Niall Horan is to embark on a world tour in 2024.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter will tour his upcoming third studio album 'The Show' - which is to be released on June 9th - next year when he hits the road for 'The Show Live On Tour'.

He said in a statement: "There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.

"To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting."

Niall also tweeted: "I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned."

The star will kick off his tour in February 2024 in the UK, and he will then head to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America.

Earlier this month, Niall admitted he will never get used to the "attention" that fame brings.

During an appearance on 'Entertainment Tonight' in Toronto, Canada, he said: "If you get used to the attention that comes with this job, there's something wrong with you. But it's crazy, isn't it?

"When you take a deep dive into it. It is nuts that on a cold, wet afternoon in Toronto they are all out there in their thousands.

"I heard they were all out there camping, I wouldn't recommend it next time. But thank you!"

Niall Horan's The Show Live On Tour dates:

February 2024

21 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast

23 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

27 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

March 2024

1 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

4 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

5 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

7 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

8 - Paris, FR - Zénith

11 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

12 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

15 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall

18 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

20 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

21 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

23 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

26 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome

27 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

April 2024

26 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

28 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

May 2024

1 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena

3 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 2024

3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

22 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 2024

7 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

23 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre