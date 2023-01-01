Niall Horan to embark on world tour in 2024

- ARTISTS
Niall Horan is to embark on a world tour in 2024.
The 29-year-old singer-songwriter will tour his upcoming third studio album 'The Show' - which is to be released on June 9th - next year when he hits the road for 'The Show Live On Tour'.
He said in a statement: "There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.
"To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting."
Niall also tweeted: "I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned."
The star will kick off his tour in February 2024 in the UK, and he will then head to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America.
Earlier this month, Niall admitted he will never get used to the "attention" that fame brings.
During an appearance on 'Entertainment Tonight' in Toronto, Canada, he said: "If you get used to the attention that comes with this job, there's something wrong with you. But it's crazy, isn't it?
"When you take a deep dive into it. It is nuts that on a cold, wet afternoon in Toronto they are all out there in their thousands.
"I heard they were all out there camping, I wouldn't recommend it next time. But thank you!"
Niall Horan's The Show Live On Tour dates:
February 2024
21 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast
23 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
27 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
March 2024
1 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
4 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena
5 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
7 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
8 - Paris, FR - Zénith
11 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
12 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
15 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall
18 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
20 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
21 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
23 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center
26 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome
27 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
April 2024
26 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
28 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
May 2024
1 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena
3 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live
31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 2024
3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
22 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
26 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 2024
7 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
23 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
27 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum
30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre