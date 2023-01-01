Nick Jonas went to therapy after 'tragic' awards show performance

Nick Jonas went to therapy after he "blacked out" onstage amid an awards show performance seven years ago.

As part of a conversation alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas for the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard that aired on Monday, the singer-songwriter recalled how he flubbed a guitar solo during Kelsea Ballerini's rendition of her song Peter Pan at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards back in April 2016.

"I rehearsed it a million times, I'm feeling really confident about it, not even really thinking about it like it's a thing that's going to be problematic," he recounted. "I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards (Kelsea), I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn't stop."

Describing the moment as "really tragic", Nick noted that he still isn't really sure why he messed up so badly on the day.

"I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it and I looked at my manager and said, 'I think that was bad.' I was in shock, kinda. It was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on," the 30-year-old continued. "Until this day and hours after unpacking it, I can't really figure out what happened. In retrospect, I can kinda laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have. And it did cause me to go to therapy."

Nick is soon to embark on a US tour with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, as the Jonas Brothers in support of their newest record, The Album.