Janelle Monáe feels 'much happier' when completely naked

Janelle Monáe feels "much happier" when she is totally in the buff.

The singer/actress, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them or she/her pronouns, has been embracing their body in recent months, having posed topless for the cover of their upcoming album The Age of Pleasure.

Reflecting on baring her skin during an interview for the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, Janelle insisted she actually prefers to go without clothing the vast majority of the time.

"I'm much happier when my t**ties are out and I can run around free," the 37-year-old declared, referring to her cover photoshoot for the publication, in which she also appears nude with her hands covering her breasts.

And while the star was known for wearing monochromatic suits to red carpet suits in the past, they are more interested in embracing a "soft, flowing-water energy" right now.

"Even when I was really, really wearing only suits. I was either in a suit or you would find me at my own parties naked. It was no in-between," she added.

The Age of Pleasure, which includes the single Lipstick Lover, is set to drop on 9 June.