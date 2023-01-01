Allegra 'over the moon' to land Tiesto collaboration

Allegra is “over the moon” to have worked with Tiësto on her new single.

The ‘All About Us’ singer admitted it was an “absolute dream come true” to have her track ‘Round + Round’ remixed by the “legendary” DJ and she couldn’t be happier with what he’s brought to the track.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I am over the moon to announce my new single ‘Round + Round’ has just been remixed by none other than the legendary Tiësto! It's an absolute dream come true, to work with someone as influential and talented as he is.

“He's brought in his signature electronic sound, creating this insane energy that'll have people hitting the dance floor.”

And Allegra admitted Tiësto has encouraged her to “keep pushing [her] boundaries” as an artist and she has learnt a lot from him.

She added: “I'm all about exploring and pushing my limits as an artist and this experience has inspired me to keep pushing my boundaries.

“His attention to detail and passion for creating unforgettable music is next-level. I can’t wait to share this remix with you all!”

Allegra previously admitted she has been “addicted” to writing songs since she was just 14 years old.

She recalled to Wonderland magazine: “As a young girl I was already writing and I have to say it’s quite funny now looking back.

“But one thing I really remember is going to a studio to record at around 14 years old with a producer and it was the first time I’d heard my voice like that and I was hooked. It was what started everything off for me.

“I was terrified! But I really wanted the experience and to learn about it all. We wrote three songs over two days. I got so addicted to it and now that’s why I write all the time.”

‘Round + Round (Tiësto Remix)’ will be released on 26 May.