Olivia Rodrigo promises fans her second album is 'so close to being done'

Olivia Rodrigo has promised fans that she is "so close to being done" with her new music.

The Good 4 U singer made the revelation on Sunday as she celebrated the second anniversary of the release of her 2021 debut album Sour on Instagram.

"Oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today," she wrote. "No words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life. the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise."

To celebrate the anniversary, Olivia posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her working in the recording studio, shooting the music video for Good 4 U, alternative options for the album's cover, and her freaking out upon seeing a huge billboard for Sour.

The carousel ended with footage of the 20-year-old laying on a rug by a speaker as a few seconds of her new music played.

Her collaborator Dan Nigro, who appeared in one of the studio clips, simply wrote in the comments, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!"

In January, Olivia revealed she was back in the studio with Dan by sharing a video of them working on a track.

"Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u. Thank u for everything," she wrote at the time.

Sour, which also featured the songs Drivers License and Brutal, spent five weeks at the top of America's Billboard 200 and was one of the best-selling albums of 2021.