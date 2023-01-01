NEWS Kae Tempest and Jordan Stephens join the line-up of The Last Word Festival Newsdesk Share with :





Kae Tempest and Jordan Stephens have joined the line-up forThe Last Word Festival.



The ‘These Are The Days’ creator and the Rizzle Kicks star are among the names taking place in the celebration of spoken word alongside the likes of Dizraeli, Emmeline, Facesoul, Kayo Chingonyi and Sophie Thakur at The Roundhouse in London from 1-18 June.



The 37-year-old spoken word poet will join Brixton-based music group Speakers Corner Quartet when they take to the main stage on June 2 to treat audiences to their first album, ‘Further Out Than The Edge’, at the iconic Camden venue on June 2 with a bill that includes Sampha, Tirzah, Coby Sey, Joe Armon-Jones, Confucius MC, James Massiah, Tawiag, Lafawndah, Trustfall, Lil Silva and John Glacie.



This event - dubbed ‘Speakers Corners and Friends’ - comes the day after the grand final of the Roundhouse Poetry slams that will include a judging panel of Gal-dem founder and ‘Rosewater’ author Liv Little before a whole roster of musical events.



The ‘Mama Do the Hump’ hitmaker, 31, will join in with the festival fun with his night, ‘Jordan Stephens x Lyrix Organix - Desert Island Dubplates’ on Saturday, 17 June, at the Studio Theatre.



Tickets are on sale now.