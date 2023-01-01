Maggie Rogers finishes recording her third album

Maggie Rogers has finished writing and recording her third album.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter and former protégé of Pharrell Williams revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday.

"That's a wrap on LP3 !!!!" she told fans in the post, which was accompanied by a snippet of new music and shots of her at the Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The Alaska singer added that the album was "written + recorded + off to mixing".

The Grammy nominee concluded, "So so so in love with these songs and cannot wait to start playing them for you this summer."

The new as-yet-untitled album will be the follow-up to 2022's Surrender, which was recorded at the same studios.

Rogers kicks off her biggest U.S. tour to date on 24 July at the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, North Carolina. In an effort to combat bots and scalpers, pre-sale tickets to the singer's shows were only available to purchase in person at a local box office.

Rogers famously gained worldwide recognition in 2016 when a video of her playing her song Alaska to Williams during a masterclass at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts went viral. The Happy singer subsequently took Rogers under his wing and helped steer her early career.

Rogers' debut album, Heard It In A Past Life, debuted at No. 2 on America's Billboard 200 upon its release in 2019.