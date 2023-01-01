Taylor Swift thanks fans for enduring 'full on deluge' during concert

Taylor Swift thanked her fans for enduring a "full on deluge that never let up" during her concert in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The Shake It Off singer took to social media on Sunday to share pictures of her performing her three-hour concert during a continual downpour at the outdoor Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday.

The snaps showed her performing with soaking wet hair and drenched clothes and pulling off choreographed routines with her dancers amid the pouring rain.

"Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!" she wrote in the caption. "We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea."

This isn't the first show on The Eras Tour to be dampened by rain. One of her concerts in Nashville was delayed by almost four hours earlier this month due to torrential rain and a threat of lightning in the area. When she finally took to the stage, it was still raining steadily.

During her three-show run in Foxborough, the 33-year-old also told fans that she's "never been happier" amid her rumoured relationship with The 1975's Matty Healy.

"I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever," she told the crowd, according to a TikTok posted online. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

The Eras Tour will continue in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday.