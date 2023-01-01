Take That sign to EMI Records for new album out later this year

Take That have inked a new deal with EMI Records.

The pop trio - comprising Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - are embarking on a new chapter and are poised to release their first album since 2017's 'Wonderland' in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers are set to follow their headline set at BST Hyde Park on July 1, and musical movie 'Greatest Days', with "big touring" plans in 2024.

Their manager, Chris Dempsey, told Music Week: “Exact dates are still to be locked in, but following the King’s Coronation we have the movie 'Greatest Days' coming on June 16 and British Summer Time on July 1.

“New music and the album will follow, in addition to some more catalogue moments. We have big touring plans for 2024 – more on that in the coming months.”

Speaking of the new deal, Take That said: “It’s very clear that Jo, Rebecca and all the team at EMI share our love and passion for music, and our ambition, and we are very excited about working together.”

In a statement, EMI co-presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington, said: “It feels like such an exciting time for EMI to be collaborating with Take That. The new music is sounding exceptional, and it’s amazing to see how much Gary, Howard and Mark have immersed themselves within the label. We couldn’t be prouder to be working with them, and to see the entire EMI label engaged, energised and ready to go.”

Chris added: “There probably aren’t too many artists 30 years into their career and on their ninth studio album that still have Take That’s energy and ambition.

“And we feel Jo, Becky, Thomas, Lucy [Dann] and the team at EMI can match that. They’ve been brilliant so far. They bring some genuine expertise in areas the band are keen to grow, and crucially they work hand-in-hand with the catalogue teams both at Universal and Sony and with our longtime friend Marc Robinson at Globe/Mercury Studios.”

The band made their live comeback at King Charles' Coronation Concert earlier this month, where they gave the live debut of their remix of 'Greatest Day' with Calum Scott and DJ Robin Schulz.