Miley Cyrus 'can't' tour again after 2014 trek

Miley Cyrus does not plan to tour again following her 2014 trek.

While speaking to British Vogue, the Flowers singer discussed her decision not to organise a traditional tour in support of her four latest records, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, Plastic Hearts, or Endless Summer Vacation.

Since her worldwide Bangerz tour in 2014, Miley has only gone on mini-tours and played festivals, and she explained that she has no interest in going on full-scale treks that last for months.

"After the last (headline arena) show I did (in 2014), I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. Not only can't, because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?" she said.

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

Miley suffers from chronic pain and inflammation and she explained that her condition flares up from too much stimuli. She recalled attending industry events following the release of her latest album and finding that her "adrenals had been kind of drained".

She continued, "I was in a lot of pain... I was kind of back into the pop star thing and I noticed I had this flare-up."

Discussing her current lifestyle, the 30-year-old added, "You're more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It's not about being self-serious. I'm just evolved."