Cher reflects on turning 77: 'When will I feel old?'

Cher has marked her birthday by posing a rhetorical question to her fans.



After turning 77 on Saturday, the Grammy singer took to Twitter to admit to her 3.9 million followers that she was not feeling her age.



"OK, will someone please tell me... when will I feel old? This is ridiculous," the Believe singer wrote, before adding, "I keep hearing these numbers, but honestly, I can't understand them. What's the deal?"



The Mermaids star confessed: "I'm dyslexic, numbers are hard for me," before closing out by showing gratitude to her fans: "Thank you for staying, I know it's been hard, got to go work out."



The birthday post was Cher's first tweet in two months since splitting with her 37-year-old boyfriend, Universal executive Alexander Edwards. The pair had reportedly been dating since November of last year and had sparked rumours of an engagement before separating.



"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher admitted of her relationship during a previous appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."