Taylor Swift 'never been happier' amid Matty Healy romance rumours

Taylor Swift has "never been this happy" amid rumours she's dating Matty Healy.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and The 1975 frontman reportedly started seeing each other earlier this year, following her split from actor Joe Alwyn.

Taylor and Matty have been spotted together several times since, and during her The Eras Tour gig staged at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday night, the singer offered fans an update on her personal life.

"I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever," she told the crowd, according to a TikTok posted online. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

A short time later, Taylor declared that her life now "makes sense" before launching into her 2022 song, Question...?

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories," the 33-year-old added.

Representatives for Taylor and Matty, 34, have not yet addressed the romance speculation.