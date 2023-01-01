Josh Freese named as Foo Fighters' new drummer

Josh Freese has been named as the new drummer for the Foo Fighters.



Following months of speculation over who will succeed the late Taylor Hawkins, the 50-year-old musician was introduced as part of the rock group during the Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts livestream event on Sunday.



After Freese’s live debut during the gig, a representative for the Foo Fighters also confirmed the news by simply writing on Twitter, “Welcome to @foofighters Josh Freese.”



Neither the drummer nor frontman Dave Grohl have commented on the news.



Freese has served as a session drummer for numerous bands, including the likes of Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, and Weezer.



He also performed with the Foo Fighters for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts staged last September. Hawkins died at the age of 50 in March 2022.



The Foo Fighters are currently working on their eleventh studio album, But Here We Are, which is set to drop on 2 June.



They are set to begin touring again later in the year.