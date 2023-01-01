NEWS Lana Del Rey en-route to first solo UK Top 10 single in over a decade with 'Say Yes To Heaven' Newsdesk Share with :





Lana Del Rey looks to have struck gold by opening the vaults of her unreleased music – with Say Yes To Heaven on track for this week’s highest new entry (6), if it maintains momentum it would be Lana’s first solo Top 10 single in the UK since Born To Die in 2012.



There’s still no signs of Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding slowing down just yet. Miracle continues to fend off the competition and hold on for a prospective seventh non-consecutive week at Number 1 in the UK.



Just one week after scoring her solo debut Top 20 entry, Irish dance vocalist Jazzy is heading for the Top 10 with Giving Me (10). This would be her second career Top 10 entry, she was featured last year on Belters Only’s Top 5 smash Make Me Feel Good.



Rudimental’s Dancing Is Healing, in collaboration with Charlotte Plank and Vibe, could score the influential British trio their highest chart position since 2018 (17).



And finally, just outside the First Look Top 20 rides the undisputed Princess of Pop Kylie Minogue who is back with new single Padam Padam (21). The electro song has caused quite the stir among her fans, and if the early buzz continues it could well be Kylie’s first Official Singles Chart Top 40 entry in almost a decade, since 2014’s Into The Blue.



Whoever you’re backing in this week’s race, you’ve got until 23.59pm Thursday to get behind your favourite. The final Official Chart Top 100 will be published at 5.45pm Friday on officialcharts.com, with the Top 40 counted down exclusively on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart with Jack Saunders from 4pm.

