Diplo was 'blown away' by Sean Penn's performance in Use Me music video

Diplo was blown away watching Sean Penn act in the music video for Use Me (Brutal Hearts).

Last month, the music producer released the music video for his collaboration with Dove Cameron and country music singer Sturgill Simpson, and it featured Penn lip-syncing to Simpson's vocals in a club.

Diplo later revealed that Penn stepped in after the actor originally cast as Simpson dropped out the night before the shoot, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he praised the Oscar winner's acting skills.

"He never did a video, and he loved the song, and he came in there, man," the DJ recalled. "He was getting there early at the video set, getting in character, smoking cigarettes. I know actors, but I've never really seen someone really act. He blew me away."

The 44-year-old, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, explained that he and Penn are neighbours in Malibu, California and he text the Mystic River star to see if he could help out.

"I just hit him up, man... I was like, 'Maybe Sean will do it,'" he shared. "You meet people all the time, and you're always in Hollywood, and text with them, and I don't think everybody's ever, will do something like what he did for me. But he did that for me. There's some heart and some soul and some love here in LA."

Use Me (Brutal Hearts) appears on the album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 2: Swamp Savant, which was released in late April.