Thirty Seconds To Mars wanted to push boundaries with new album

Thirty Seconds To Mars wanted to try things they've never done before on their new album.

Jared Leto has reflected on what's to come from new record 'It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day' - their first studio collection in five years - and how he and his brother Shannon Leto have approached the LP.

He told the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast: "Art is that kind of experience, it's very subjective.

"But we wanted to start from the beginning, we wanted to do things that we haven't done before and I feel like we've really accomplished them.

"This album is a new beginning, it feels like a new band."

The 51-year-old musician and actor described the genesis of the album as coming from the COVID-19 pandemic, with he and his brother actually benefitting from what was a tough period for people around the world.

He explained: "This album was born into COVID, which was such a horrendous time for so many people around the world, but there was a flipside for my brother and I, as well.

"We were in one place, maybe for the first time in our lives.

"As kids, we moved around a lot, we kind of had a vagabond life, and then we were on tour for better part of 25 years so it was actually a blessing for us to be in one place.

"We started to work on the album in earnest really early on in COVID. The title came from that."

The band recently announced the album news alongside the video for the lead single 'Stuck'.

Jared - who directed the promo - said in a statement: "Thanks to my incredibly creative mother, my brother and I were instilled with a love for art and photography from a very young age.

"The video for STUCK, our first new song in five years, is a love letter to some of my favorite photographers.

"Artists who made a very deep impact on me like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Robert Mapplethorpe, Diane Arbus, Herb Ritts and more.”