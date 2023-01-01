Noel Gallagher found Liam Gallagher’s unpredictable moods really f****** stressful'

Noel Gallagher found his brother Liam Gallagher’s unpredictable moods “really f****** stressful”.



The siblings’ group Oasis split in 2009 amid tension between the pair and the ‘Holy Mountain’ hitmaker has admitted he couldn’t bear the singer’s “unnecessary” constant complaints.



He said: “You never knew what mood Liam was going to turn up in and I found the whole thing really f****** stressful.



“My overriding feeling was this is just so f****** unnecessary. This is the dream that we’ve all lived for, and you’re still moaning about some shit that went on 18 hours ago. It’s just nonsense.”



Noel blamed Liam’s behaviour on “insecurity” and feeling he had no control within the band.



He added “Singers are the kings of blaming s*** on everybody else. “I was writing the songs, so I was directing it. I knew what I was doing.



“I often wondered what it would feel like if I was in a band and I had no control over the direction of it because the guy who wrote all the songs was so f****** good. There would be no point in getting involved. So no wonder he went off the rails.”



However, Noel thinks his sibling should have been more appreciative because he doesn’t think the ‘Live Forever’ hitmakers would have been successful if he had never joined the band.



He added: “But you can balance that by saying, well, Oasis wouldn’t be f****** anything if they hadn’t asked me to join them.”



(Big Issue)