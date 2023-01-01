Nick Cannon 'tried to talk' to Kanye West amid antisemitism controversy

Nick Cannon attempted to reach out to Kanye West after he made antisemitic comments.

Last year, the Stronger rapper hit headlines after he made a string of offensive remarks about Jewish people on social media and in interviews, leading to him becoming widely condemned and losing a series of sponsorships and partnerships.

During a recent interview for the Los Angeles Times, Nick revealed that he tried to speak to Kanye when he first became embroiled in the controversy.

"Kanye is saying some wild s**t, and I don't know if he really believes it," the TV personality told the outlet. "I tried to talk to him. I tried to put him with leaders in the Jewish community. I think it's a lot more there. I just know he's in desperate need of help and love and people to not abandon him."

Nick is no stranger to sparking debate himself.

He was fired by ViacomCBS executives in 2020 after making racist and antisemitic remarks during a podcast episode but later issued an apology and committed to educating himself via conversations with Jewish leaders.