Jessie J welcomes baby boy

Jessie J is a new mum.

The Domino hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to announce that she had welcomed a baby boy last week.

"A week ago, my whole life changed," she began. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole (world). He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine and here. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support."

Jessie didn't share any further details, such as her baby's name or date of birth.

However, she noted that she would be taking a break from social media.

"I will be back on Instagram when I'm ready," the 35-year-old added.

Jessie confirmed her pregnancy news in January, just over a year after she suffered a devastating miscarriage in November 2021.