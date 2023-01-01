Lewis Capaldi reacts to album reviews with meme

Lewis Capaldi has reacted to the "mixed to negative" reviews of his latest album by recreating a humorous meme.

The Scottish star turned to Twitter to react to reviews for his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which was released at midnight on Friday.

Lewis, 26, released the new album four years after releasing his acclaimed debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

The singer shared a meme of himself featuring two photos, the first of him grinning happily and the second of him looking deeply concerned. He captioned the meme, "Releasing a new album for the first time in 4 years vs. Reading the reviews."

Shortly before, he tweeted, "BRAND NEW ALBUM COMES OUT AT MIDNIGHT AND THE REVIEWS ARE IN (they are mixed to negative)."

The star's fans were quick to show support and flooded Twitter with kind messages and praises.

One fan wrote, "It's so good don't believe the bad reviews."

The singer, who is best known for writing tearjerking ballads, also took to Instagram on Thursday ahead of the album release at midnight. Lewis revealed that he spent the big night at home alone, rather than celebrating at an album release party.

The new album features hit songs Pointless, Wish You The Best, and Forget Me.