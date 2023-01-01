Secret Garden Party unveils final line-up for 2023

Absolute, DJ Paulette, Gerd Janson, Faithless' Sister Bliss (DJ set), and many more complete the stacked bill for Secret Garden Party 2023.

The popular festival situated in a picturesque 10-acre landscaped garden, bordering a river and lake, Near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, returns between July 20 and 23.

The music, wellness and art extravaganza boasts headliners Underworld, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Roisin Murphy, 2manyDJs (live), Leftfield and The Libertines.

The Drop stage line-up includes revered DJ/producer Mathew Jonson, who will be performing a live set, as well as techno favourite Blond:ish.

Plus there will be B2B’s from the likes of Ben UFO, Joy Orbison, Disclosure, Eats Everything, TEED, and Skream.

Lost Woods will host an exclusive B2B set with Peveralist, alongside rising stars Ploy and Yushh.

And the Pagoda stage, hovering over the lake, will welcome Jasper Tygner, Rinse FM host Emerald, Meg Ward, and Raw Silk DJ.

The Menendez Brothers, Waze, 'Neutron Dance' hitmaker Krystal Klear, Fabio + Grooverider, and Horsemeat Disco will also get the party started across the packed weekend.

Head to www.secretgardenparty.com/book-tickets to grab your tickets.