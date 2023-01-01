NEWS Ed Sheeran holds off Potter Payper for second week on top of UK album chart Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran retains his position at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a second consecutive week with – (Subtract).



After claiming the fastest-selling album of 2023 so far last week, Ed stays strong at the summit with his sixth studio LP. See where every Ed Sheeran song and album has charted in the UK here.



This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of Barking-born rapper Potter Payper, with his first full-length record Real Back in Style earning him a career-best (2). Previously Potter Payper, real name Jamel Bousbaa, enjoyed Top 10 success with 2020 mixtape Training Day 3 (3) and 2021’s Thanks for Waiting (8).



Jonas Brothers secure a fourth Top 10 LP with their sixth studio release The Album, landing straight in at Number 3. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas previously saw UK chart success as a group with their eponymous 2007 debut Jonas Brothers (8), 2008’s A Little Bit Longer (19), 2009 release Lines, Vines and Trying Times (9) and 2019 record Happiness Begins (2).



Rounding out this week’s Top 5, Brighton-born indie-rock outfit Lovejoy claim a career-best with their third EP Wake Up & It’s Over (5). The four-piece, comprising Will Gold, Joe Goldsmith, Ash Kabosu and Mark Boardman clinch their first-ever Top 10 entry with the record, having previously charted with 2021’s Pebble Rain (12). Read our exclusive interview with vocalist Will – also known as YouTube personality Wilbur Soot – here.



Congratulations are in order for Alison Goldfrapp, who celebrates her first-ever solo Top 10 album with The Love Invention (6). As a member of electro-pop duo Goldfrapp alongside Will Gregory, Alison already boasts five UK Top 10 LPs: 2005’s Supernature (2), 2008’s Seventh Tree (2), 2010’s Head First (6), 2013’s Tales of Us (4) and 2017’s Silver Eye (6).



Welsh electronic duo Overmono, brothers Ed and Tom Russell, make their Official Chart debut with first LP Good Lies (11).



As her mammoth RENAISSANCE World Tour reaches the UK this week, Beyoncé sees former chart-topper RENAISSANCE record rebound into the Top 20, up 28 (13).



Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories returns to the Top 40 for the first time in nine years thanks to the release of an expanded 3LP edition (16). The French electronic pioneers’ final album together, it peaked at Number 1 upon its original release in 2013.



US singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist BC Camplight’s The Last Rotation of Earth earns him his first Top 40 album (31), and finally, English DJ Sub Focus sees his fourth studio album Evolve become his second Top 40 collection (33).