Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding pip Loreen to the post for a seventh week with 'Miracle'

Despite some heavy competition throughout the week, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding manage to pip Loreen to the post, claiming Number 1 for a sixth non-consecutive week.



Miracle once again stays strong at the top of the Official Singles Chart, also holding on to its title of most-streamed track in the country, accumulating over 5.1 million plays over the last seven days.



After making history at Eurovision, Loreen’s Tattoo is this week’s highest new entry at Number 2, leading a record-breaking Eurovision Top 10, also formed of Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha (6), Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song (9) and Alessandra’s Queen of Kings (10).



Outside the Top 10, Post Malone moves up one with Chemical (13), as rising Irish vocalist Jazzy rockets 24 places to earn her first solo Top 20 chart hit with Giving Me (14), having previously earned Top 10 success last year as part of Belters Only’s Make Me Feel Good, which peaked at Number 3.



Chicago rapper Lil Durk earns his third Top 40 entry in the UK today as All My Life with J Cole debuts at Number 17, while Florence + The Machine’s Dog Days Are Over continues to experience a revival following its inclusion in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, up six to Number 21. Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry’s Dancing Is Healing also reaches a new peak as it jumps ten places to 23.



Following the first date of her UK leg of the RENAISSANCE World Tour in Cardiff, Beyoncé’s Cuff It re-enters the Official Singles Chart at Number 24.



NYC-based drill rapper Lil Mabu breaks in to the Top 40 for the first time today with Mathematical Disrespect (27), and Ed Sheeran finds another hit from Subtract, as Life Goes On (29) makes its chart debut today and becomes his 61st Top 40 track.



Further down, 2022 UK Eurovision hero Sam Ryder’s brand-new single Mountain debuts at Number 35, netting Sam his second Top 40 hit, following his show-stopping performance of the track at last weekend’s grand final in Liverpool.



Finally, Jonas Brothers see Waffle House enter the Top 40 for the first time at Number 37, lifting five to become their seventh Top 40 hit following the release of their new album, The Album.

