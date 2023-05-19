The Smiths' Mike Joyce and Ian Brown remember Andy Rourke

The Smiths' Mike Joyce and Ian Brown have paid tribute to the late Andy Rourke.The seminal musician - who was the bassist of the legendary Manchester group The Smiths - has passed away at the age of 59, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, with his guitarist and childhood friend Johnny Marr confirming the sad news on Friday (19.05.23).Tributes continue to flood in for Andy.Drummer Mike, 59, declared that his "musical legacy" will never die.He tweeted: "Not only the most talented bass player I've ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I've ever met. Andy's left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate."At the time of writing, frontman Morrissey, 63, is yet to pay his respects publicly.Former Stone Roses frontman Ian, 60, who had Andy play bass for him in his live band, and also on his 2007 solo LP 'The World Is Yours', had been friends with him since he was a teenager and recalled having many "belly laughs" on the road together.Ian tweeted: "RiP ANDY ROURKE I first met Andy aged 17 @simonWolstencr1 party. We remained pals. One of the highlights of my music life was Andy playing on my The World is Yours album and accompanying me onstage on a UK tour and my first show in MOSCOW. Belly laughs all the way. RiP Brother X (sic)"Manic Street Preachers wrote: "Incredibly sad news-as a young kid his bass playing was unique and truly inspirational-condolences to his family, friends and all close to him xxx."Confirming the sad news, Johnny wrote on social media: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer."Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans."We request privacy at this sad time."Johnny formed the 'This Charming Man' group with frontman Morrissey in 1982, and Andy joined after their first concert.Andy's signature style was at the beating heart of the legendary Manchester band's melodic back catalogue that has gone on to inspire the likes of The Killers and The 1975.Amongst many other musical escapades Andy Rourke formed Blitz Vega alongside frontman and guitarist Kav Sandhu of the Happy Mondays.Music News last interviewed Andy Rourke at Nambucca, North London on April 24th 2019 prior to their first performance as Blitz Vega. See the full interview below.