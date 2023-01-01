Anne-Marie releases Shania Twain collaboration, announces UK tour dates

Anne-Marie has released her Shania Twain collaboration, 'UNHEALTHY'.



The British pop star and the Canadian country pop icon have joined forces on the title track from Anne-Marie's forthcoming third studio album of the same name.



The pair hooked up in the studio in March after the 32-year-old singer slipped into her 57-year-old idol's DMs.



A description of the album reads: "Pulling from all parts of her life, Anne-Marie’s third album ‘UNHEALTHY’ offers us a sneak peek into her perfectly imperfect world. Penned over a period when she felt ready to revisit and try and make sense of a host of raw, past relationships - whilst also learning to process positive new ones - the new album takes us on a journey from chaos to contentment; this is Anne-Marie standing tall, embracing an all-new version of herself that’s fiercer, bolder, and more blissfully happy than ever before."



The full record - the follow-up to 2021's 'Therapy' - is released on July 28.



Along with the new collaboration - which follows last year's 'Psycho with rapper Aitch - Anne-Marie has also announced a UK and Ireland arena tour.



The short run kicks off in Cardiff on November 20 and wraps in London at The O2 on November 29.



Anne-Marie recently teamed up with French DJ David Guetta, 55, on 'Baby Don't Hurt Me', which samples Haddaway’s 90s Eurodance banger 'What Is Love'.



US rap star Coi Leray, 26, is also featured on the tune, which came out last month.



Meanwhile, the 'Friends' hitmaker recently shared how she has learned to shrug off people who might dismiss her music as "just pop".



She told Time Out magazine: "I could have only sung songs written by someone else. But it doesn’t bother me if people don’t see I tried really hard at writing a song.



"If they don’t appreciate it, I don’t get mad. As long as I know that I’m speaking my truth and that it could touch one person, then I’ll do it."







Anne-Marie's November UK and Ireland tour dates:



20 Cardiff, Cardiff International Area



23 Dublin, 3Arena



25 Birmingham, Utilita Arena



26 Manchester, Manchester Arena



29 London, The O2