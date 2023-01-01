Kelly Clarkson shares her 'favorite kind of high'

Kelly Clarkson has shared her ‘favorite kind of high’.



The pop star and talk show host has shared her aforementioned third single from her hotly-anticipated comeback album, 'chemistry', along with a live clip from the 'Because of You' hitmaker's one-off 'chemistry' performance at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre last month.



Introducing the “sexy-a** song", Kelly - who divorced Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage in June 2020 - quipped to the audience that she didn't want to pen “some sad, I got divorced and my life sucks dumpster fire record.”



She added: “I wanted it to be about the whole relationship … There’s nothing like that high when you first see someone and you’re like ‘Oh, s***.'"



The latest tune follows the release of the pair of singles ‘mine’ and ‘me’.



The 'Breakaway' hitmaker explained that she decided to release both singles at the same time because the record features "many stages of grief and loss".



She said: “Having chemistry with someone is an incredible and overwhelming feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down."



Of the singles, she continued: “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”



On 'mine', she takes a swipe at her ex-husband, singing: "Someone’s gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine."



'abcdefu' hitmaker GAYLE co-wrote 'me', an empowering anthem on which 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host declares that she doesn't "need to need somebody when I’ve got me."



The upcoming album - which is the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's 'Meaning of Life - features Hollywood actor Steve Martin on 'i hate love' and late music legend Prince's former lover, duet partner and bandmember, Sheila E., on 'that's right'.



Fans can expect to hear about "the good, the bad, and the ugly" from her relationship with Brandon.



Kelly told fans: "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it.



“Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album.”



'Chemistry' is released on June 23.