Jimmy Buffett hospitalised for undisclosed health issue

Jimmy Buffett has been forced to cancel a performance after being hospitalised for an undisclosed health issue.



The Margaritaville singer was set to perform in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, however, he announced on Facebook that the show would have to be rescheduled due to his health.



The 76-year-old performer explained that he had recently been for a check-up and ended up having to go to the hospital for immediate medical attention.



"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all," Jimmy wrote. "Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston."



He continued, "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."



The new date has not yet been announced, however, the musician reassured ticketholders that he would be returning to the stage once he has recovered.



"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup," he declared. "You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."