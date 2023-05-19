Blur's Damon Albarn willing to 'put money' on an Oasis reunion

Blur's Damon Albarn is willing to "put money" on Britpop rivals Oasis reuniting.



The 'Parklife' hitmakers have reunited and released their comeback single 'The Narcissist' today (19.05.23), taken from their first studio album in eight years, 'The Ballad of Darren', and they also have a slew of intimate warm-up gigs before two huge comeback shows at Wembley Stadium this July.



And frontman Damon, 55, has insisted he's confident that feuding siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher will put their estrangement behind them to reform and have a much bigger reunion than them.



In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Damon said: “I can guarantee they’re going to reform.



“In fact, I’ve put money on it.



“They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.”



He quipped: “The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!"



Oasis split in the summer of 2009, following a backstage bust-up between the frontman and guitarist.



Despite their feud, Noel later featured on Damon's other group Gorillaz’s 2017 song ‘We Got The Power’.



Liam, 50, has been calling for an Oasis reunion for years but with no budging from his arch-nemesis brother.



Noel, 55, recently raised the hopes of fans when he urged his younger sibling to "get his people to call my people".



Speaking in a radio interview in France on France Inter, Noel said: "There’s something in the papers back in England today.



"[Liam] should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the f****** internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say."



The reporter then asked if that's all it would take to reunite Oasis, to which he replied: "You would think, right? You would think. He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call."



Noel had admitted earlier this year that he'll "never say never" to a reunion.



He told BBC Radio Manchester: "You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.



"That's not to say that those circumstances would never come about."



The 'Champagne Supernova' hitmaker was then asked how he and Liam are getting on these days, to which he seemingly sarcastically replied: "Oh, brilliantly, yeah. Genuinely, yeah."



The 'Some Might Say' hitmakers aren't reuniting to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ this summer.



However, Noel has put together previously lost songs from the recording sessions for the landmark 1994 LP.



He told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera: “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions.



“We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.



“There won’t be a tour – we won’t come back to play them together.”



And Liam will play some "biblical" shows next year playing the album in full.